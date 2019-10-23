10 Things to Know for Today

Chan Tong-kai, left, talks to the media as he is released from prison in Hong Kong Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. A murder suspect whose case indirectly led to Hong Kong's ongoing protests was freed from prison on Wednesday and told reporters he was willing to surrender to authorities in Taiwan, where he is wanted for the killing of his girlfriend. AP Photo

1. TURKEY SIGNALS IT'S HOLDING BACK ON RESUMING SYRIA PUSH

Turkey's Defense Ministry says it will not resume its offensive against Kurdish Syrian fighters in northeast Syria following separate agreements reached with the U.S. and Russia.

2. HONG KONG PULLS CONTENTIOUS BILL

Authorities in the semi-autonomous Chinese city withdrew an unpopular extradition bill that sparked months of chaotic protests that have since morphed into a campaign for greater democratic change.

3. HOW A CAREER US DIPLOMAT DETAILED UKRAINE DEALINGS

With memos, text messages and detailed notes, William Taylor related a bureaucratic thriller to impeachment investigators on the mystery of the missing aid for Ukraine.

4. WHY TRUMP'S TWEET STRUCK A NERVE

The president's claim that the impeachment inquiry is "a lynching" strikes a painful chord for black people whose relatives died in racial violence.

5. GRUESOME DISCOVERY IN ENGLAND

Police in the southeastern town of Essex say 39 people were found dead in a truck container believed to have come from Bulgaria and a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland was arrested.

6. WHAT HAS SHED LIGHT ON HOUSTON GANG WARFARE

Investigators say a federal ballistics database has helped link dozens of seemingly unconnected killings.

7. WHERE TRUMP IS HEADED

The president will be in Pennsylvania to show his support for the natural gas industry, making clear he sees his pro-industry policies as a boost to his chances of winning the battleground state.

8. GOOGLE TOUTS QUANTUM COMPUTING MILESTONE

The tech giant says an experimental quantum processor has completed a calculation in just a few minutes that would take a traditional supercomputer thousands of years, a finding that is facing pushback from competitor IBM.

9. HIGH-TECH RIVALS POSE THREAT TO A MEDICAL STAPLE

The stethoscope is being threatened by hand-held devices that rely on ultrasound technology, artificial intelligence and smartphone apps instead of doctors' ears.

10. NATIONALS STRIKE FIRST IN FALL CLASSIC

Juan Soto homers and hits a two-run double as Washington tags Gerrit Cole and the Houston Astros 5-4 in the World Series opener.