India hopes ‘green’ fireworks, light show dim Diwali impact
India is planning to temper the environmental damage from its biggest holiday with low-emission firecrackers and light shows, but its uneven rollout has hurt some businesses and proven difficult to enforce.
The measures for Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, on Sunday follow a 2018 Supreme Court ruling banning traditional firecrackers.
India's Council for Scientific and Industrial Research says "green" firecrackers produce 30% fewer emissions and don't contain arsenic.
The New Delhi government will stage a four-day laser show starting Saturday to encourage residents to skip firecrackers altogether.
Urban policy researcher Rumi Aijaz says that one day's efforts can impact air quality because they come at a critical period in the pollution season when farmers in northern India burn crop stubble to clear fields.
