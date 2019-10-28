The Latest: Japan welcomes death of IS leader al-Baghdadi

President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, to announce that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed during a US raid in Syria. AP Photo

The Latest on developments following President Donald Trump's announcement that U.S. forces in Syrian killed the Islamic State group's leader (all times local):

1:40 p.m.

Japan's top government spokesman has welcomed the death of Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, as an important first step toward restoring peace and stability in the Middle East.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga on Monday also praised the result "as part of international measures against extremism."

President Donald Trump announced that al-Baghdadi, the shadowy leader of the Islamic State group and arguably the world's most wanted man, died during a raid by the U.S. special forces in Syria.

Suga, however, said the fight against extremism is not over and that further international effort is needed to prevent the resurgence of the extremism. He said Japan hopes to contribute in the U.N.-led peace process and humanitarian support for the Syrian people.

1:35 p.m.

The commander of Syria's Kurdish forces says his group's intelligence unit carried out a joint operation with U.S. troops in northern Syria hours, after the killing of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, targeting his right-hand man and IS spokesman.

The commander, Mazloum Abdi, says that Abu Hassan al-Muhajir was killed late on Sunday near Jarablus, a town in northwestern Syria.

U.S. officials had no immediate comments.

Al-Muhajir's death would be another blow to the extremists.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported al-Muhajir's death, saying he was travelling in a convoy made up of an oil tanker and a sedan.

The report came hours after President Donald Trump announced al-Baghdadi was killed in a U.S. special forces operation in Syria's northwestern Idlib province.