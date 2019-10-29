The Latest: Schools close over severe Colorado weather

A cross-country skier moves through Washington Park as an autumn snowstorm sweeps over the intermountain West, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Denver. Forecasters predict that this second storm in two days will bring up to a foot of snow in some places in the region as well as pack an intense cold that may drop temperatures to possibly record-setting lows. AP Photo

The Latest on a powerful snowstorm causing closures in Colorado (all times local):

10:05 p.m.

Denver Public Schools and administrative offices will be closed Wednesday due to severe weather and difficult travel conditions, officials say.

The decision was announced Tuesday night, along with Aurora and several other school districts, after the state was hit by the second snowstorm in as many days.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Children had been sent home early in many districts in the Denver and Colorado Springs area in anticipation of heavier snowfall later in the day.

The storm temporarily closed a section of Interstate 70.

The state weathered record lows as well, including a reading of -2 Fahrenheit (-19 Celsius) near Craig in northwestern Colorado.

3:40 p.m.

Crews have reopened a stretch of Interstate 70 that was shut down as a powerful snowstorm moved through Colorado.

A 70-mile (112-kilometer) stretch of the interstate from east of Denver International Airport to Limon was closed in both directions Tuesday because of multiple crashes and poor weather. I-70 was reopened Tuesday afternoon.

The snowstorm was the second to hit Colorado in as many days, prompting early closures of schools and state offices in the Denver area.

Most schools held classes, but many districts in the Denver and Colorado Springs area said they were sending students home early in anticipation of heavier snowfall later in the day. The Colorado Department of Transportation urged people in the Denver area to leave work early for the same reason.

The frigid weather that came along with the snow set new record lows Tuesday, including a reading of -2 Fahrenheit (-19 Celsius) near Craig in northwestern Colorado

___

1:30 p.m.

The second snowstorm to hit Colorado in as many days has shut down a stretch of Interstate 70 and prompted early closures of schools and state offices in the Denver area.

A 70-mile stretch of Interstate 70 from east of Denver International Airport to Limon was closed in both directions Tuesday.

Most schools held classes, but many districts in the Denver and Colorado Springs area said they were sending students home early in anticipation of heavier snowfall later in the day. The Colorado Department of Transportation urged people in the Denver area to leave work early for the same reason.

The frigid weather that came along with the snow set new record lows Tuesday, including a reading of minus 2 near Craig in northwestern Colorado.