Swedes used towels, rope on shark bite victims in Australia

CORRECTS THE SOURCE - In this photo provided by RACQ CQ Rescue, a helicopter and ambulances used in the rescue of two tourists attacked by a shark are parked on a sporting ground, near Airlie Beach, Australia. A shark bit off a British tourist's foot and mauled another British tourist's leg as the men snorkeled on Australia's Great Barrier Reef, officials said. (RACQ CQ Rescue via AP)

Two Swedish nurses say they used towels and rope to stop the bleeding from two British men's injuries in a shark attack on Australia's Great Barrier Reef.

The men had been snorkeling Tuesday in the Whitsunday Islands when a shark bit off one man's foot and mauled the other man's leg.

Swedish couple Billy Ludvigsson, who is an ambulance nurse, and Emma Andersson, an emergency response nurse, were on a day cruise vessel where the men were loaded after the attack.

Andersson said they helped the man who was loaded on first but his injury was less severe. They made a makeshift tourniquet to stop the life-threatening bleeding for the man who lost his foot and were successful after a few minutes, the Swedes told a news conference in Cannonvale.