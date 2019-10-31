South Korea searching for survivors of medical copter crash

In this photo provided by South Korea Fire Service Headquarters, search and rescue operations are underway in waters following the crash of an ambulance helicopter near the South Korea-controlled islets of Dokdo in waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Rescue workers searched for survivors on Friday after a South Korean ambulance helicopter crashed into waters off the country's eastern coast. (South Korea Fire Service Headquarters via AP)

Rescue workers searched for survivors on Friday after a South Korean ambulance helicopter carrying seven people crashed into waters off the country's eastern coast.

Rescue official Seong Ho-seon said the helicopter had picked up an injured crab fisherman before it crashed around 11:30 p.m. Thursday near the South Korea-controlled islets of Dokdo in waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

Dozens of aircraft and vessels and more than 30 divers have been searching the area since around midnight, but no crewmember or passenger has been found as of Friday afternoon.

"We presume that the helicopter crashed into sea within two minutes after liftoff (in Dokdo)," Seong said during a televised briefing. He said the helicopter was planning to transport the injured fisherman to a hospital in the mainland city of Daegu.

The Dokdo islets, called Takeshima in Japanese, are a subject of territorial disputes between the countries.