Judge blocks Saturday meeting of Alabama Dem officials

FILE - In this July 9, 2007, file photo, former Alabama Secretary of State Nancy Worley arrives the Montgomery County Courthouse,in Montgomery, Ala. A dispute over control of the Alabama Democratic Party is headed to court. Alabama Democratic Party Chair Worley and others filed a lawsuit Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, seeking to stop a faction of the party's governing committee from meeting this weekend to elect new leaders. AP Photo

A Montgomery judge late Friday blocked a meeting of a faction of the Alabama Democratic Party's executive committee that was scheduled to hold leadership elections and rewrite rules to increase diversity Saturday.

The two factions of the state's beleaguered Democratic Party are at odds over the governance of the party and ratified two different sets of bylaws in successive Saturday meetings early in October.

Tom Perez, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, had earlier backed the meeting planned for Saturday, saying it complies with rules approved by the DNC.

But in an opinion delivered about 5 p.m. Friday, Circuit Judge Greg Griffin wrote that "the court is satisfied plaintiffs have at least a reasonable chance of prevailing upon, at a minimum, the key question of which set of bylaws constitute the current and valid bylaws," the Montgomery Advertiser reported .

Barry Ragsdale, an attorney for the faction seeking to hold the election, said in an email that they would file an appeal and request an emergency stay with the Alabama Supreme Court.

Members of the State Democratic Executive Committee, the governing body of the Alabama Democratic Party, were set to begin their meeting at 8 a.m. Saturday. Ragsdale argued in court Thursday that granting the injunction would violate his clients' First Amendment rights to assembly.

"It is so contrary to the law and the constitution that I'm shocked Judge Griffin would enter such an order," he said.

Alabama Democratic Party chair Nancy Worley said in a statement Friday evening that she was "pleased" with Griffin's order.

"Hopefully both sides can come together and meet on a mutually agreed-upon date," she wrote.

Insurgents seeking new leadership and party rules are aligned with Alabama's only Democratic statewide officeholder, Sen. Doug Jones. Jones has said he supports state Rep. Chris England for chair.

Griffin's ruling represents at least a temporary victory for Worley, who filed suit on Wednesday to stop the election. But with a qualifying deadline for primaries on Nov. 8, the judge's order could throw into question the state's presence at next year's Democratic National Convention.

The Democratic National Committee in February ordered the state party to hold new elections and revise bylaws to diversify the membership of the SDEC. The anti-Worley faction has ratified bylaws approved by the DNC and moved to hold new elections. But Worley said she will not recognize their actions, and ratified a second set of bylaws at an Oct. 12 meeting.

Griffin wrote in his order that having two different groups at work would cause "chaos and confusion," echoing arguments made by Bobby Segall, an attorney for the current state party leadership, in a hearing Thursday.

Upstarts have adopted rules backed by national leaders to increase diversity in the state party, in which black caucus chairman Joe Reed, a vice chairman who serves with Worley, has been a major player for decades.

Blacks under the age of 35 make up more than a third of the party's electorate but are effectively shut out of leadership since they make up only 3% of the state executive committee, Perez said.