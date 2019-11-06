The Latest: Man charged with hate crime in acid attack

This undated photo provided by the Milwaukee County Jail shows Clifton Blackwell. Milwaukee's district attorney says he's considering hate crime charges against the 61-year-old suspected of splashing battery acid on a Hispanic man's face. John Chisholm told Wisconsin Public Radio in an interview Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, that his office anticipates filing charges later in the day against Blackwell, the suspect in Friday night's acid attack. (Milwaukee County Jail via AP)

The latest on a white Milwaukee man being charged with a hate crime for allegedly throwing acid on a Hispanic man's face (all times local):

2 p.m.

Milwaukee prosecutors have charged a 61-year-old man with a hate crime for allegedly throwing battery acid on a Hispanic man's face.

The decision Wednesday from prosecutors means Clifton Blackwell could face an enhanced sentence if convicted of the charge of first-degree reckless injury. Prosecutors added the sentencing enhancers of hate crime and use of a dangerous weapon.

Mahud Villalaz suffered second-degree burns to his face Friday night when he says Blackwell confronted him over the way he parked near a restaurant. Villalaz says Blackwell threw acid at him after accusing him of being in the U.S. illegally and asking him why he was invading the country.

Villalaz is a U.S. citizen who immigrated from Peru.

11:30 a.m.

Milwaukee's district attorney says he's considering hate crime charges against a 61-year-old white man suspected of splashing battery acid on a Hispanic man's face.

John Chisholm told Wisconsin Public Radio in an interview Wednesday morning that his office anticipates filing charges later in the day against Clifton Blackwell, the suspect in Friday night's acid attack.

The victim, Mahud Villalaz, says his attacker approached him near a restaurant and accused him of being in the country illegally before asking why he was "invading" the U.S.

Surveillance video from the restaurant recorded the attack.

Chisholm says his office is looking to determine whether the attack was motivated "in whole or in part" based on the victim's race. Treating the case as a hate crime would enhance the possible sentence for the attack.