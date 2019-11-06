Utah man arrested in Mexico after couple found dead in Texas

Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick speaks during a news conference in Corpus Christi, Texas, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Authorities say an arrest warrant has been issued for Adam Curtis Williams, suspected of stealing a car that belonged to a New Hampshire couple found buried at a South Texas beach. Courtney Sacco

Authorities say police have arrested a man in Mexico who's suspected of stealing a car that belonged to a New Hampshire couple found buried at a South Texas beach.

Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick told KIII-TV in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Wednesday that Adam Curtis Williams was arrested by authorities in the Mexican state of Jalisco (hah-LEES'-koh) on felony theft charges.

Authorities believe the 33-year-old Logan, Utah, man and Amanda Noverr might have had contact with 48-year-old James Butler and 46-year-old Michelle Butler. They released a surveillance photo of Williams and Noverr crossing the border into Mexico in a car belonging to the Butlers.

James Butler's sister Debbie Van Loon told WMUR-TV in Manchester, New Hampshire: "We're glad to hear the arrest has been made and await what's next."

Officials say the Butlers' deaths are being investigated as homicides. Their bodies were found last week in a shallow grave on Padre Island, near Corpus Christi.