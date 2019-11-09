Japan emperor greets at celebration hosted by conservatives

Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako wave as they make a public appearance during a ceremony to celebrate his enthronement in Tokyo Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Naruhito thanked tens of thousands of well-wishers who gathered outside the palace to congratulate his enthronement at the ceremony organized by conservative political and business groups. AP Photo

Japanese Emperor Naruhito thanked tens of thousands of well-wishers who gathered outside the palace Saturday to congratulate his enthronement at a ceremony organized by conservative political and business groups.

Naruhito and Empress Masako greeted well-wishers from the Nijubashi bridge overlooking the crowd who shouted cheers of Banzai, or long live, for the emperor in unison, while waving Japanese "rising sun" flags.

The royal couple held paper lanterns and moved them up and down in harmony with the Banzai cheers.

Naruhito, who has pledged to stay close to the people, expressed his sympathy to the victims and residents hit by deadly storms last month.

"I deeply appreciate that so many of you gathered despite the cold weather today to celebrate my enthronement," said Naruhito, standing next to his Harvard-educated wife, also a former diplomat.

The celebration featured music and dance performances, including the song "Ray of Water" performed by the hugely popular Japanese male pop group Arashi and dedicated to the emperor, who is known for his studies of water.

Naruhito said the devastation caused by Typhoon Hagibis and a severe rainstorm in October "has pained my heart," and expressed hope for a speedy reconstruction in the affected areas.

The typhoon and the rainstorm in central and northern Japan left more than 100 people dead and about 100,000 homes flooded or damaged.

Naruhito ascended to the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1 following the abdication of his father, Akihito. He proclaimed his enthronement at in an ancient-style palace ceremony on Oct. 22.

Saturday's celebration comes on the eve of a royal parade that had been postponed due to the damage from the storms.