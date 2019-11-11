Vietnamese court finds Australian guilty of terrorism

Australian man Chau Van Kham, left, is escorted into a court room in Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Kham was sentenced to 12 years in jail for conducting activities of "terrorism to oppose the people's administration." Nguyen Thanh Chung

A Vietnamese court has sentenced a 70-year-old Australian to 12 years in jail on terrorism charges.

The state-run Tuoi Tre newspaper says Chau Van Kham, a Sydney resident of Vietnamese origin, was found guilty of "terrorism to oppose the people's administration" in a half-day trial Monday at Ho Chi Minh City People's Court.

It says two Vietnamese men, Nguyen Van Vien and Tran Van Quyen, were also sentenced to 11 and 10 years respectively on the same charge.

The newspaper described the three men as members of Viet Tan, an overseas-based political group that Vietnam's government has branded "terrorist" since 2016.

Viet Tan called the charges "baseless" and said the legal proceedings were a sham.