Authorities: Malnourished girl found after a teacher’s tip

Authorities say a teacher administering an online test was concerned about a student and alerted Ohio authorities who discovered she was severely malnourished and forced to live in filth.

Brown County investigators say the 11-year-old weighed just 47 pounds when she was found in the home in September.

The girl’s legal custodian, 47-year-old Margaret Breeze, is now in jail and charged with child endangering, kidnapping and felonious assault.

A message seeking comment was left with her attorney Thursday.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Brown County Prosecutor Zac Corbin says the girl was being mistreated for at least the past three years. He says she was forced at times to wear a diaper and sleep in a locked trailer monitored by cameras.

He says she’s now doing better and has gained weight.