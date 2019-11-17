Syracuse suspends fraternity after report of racial slur

Syracuse University has suspended a fraternity and shut down social activities for all other fraternities for the rest of the semester after an African American student reported being called a racial slur.

Chancellor Kent Syverud says the student told officials the slur came from a group of students and visitors on Saturday night.

Syverud said Sunday that some of the students accused of being involved are part of a fraternity, which has been suspended pending the outcome of an investigation.

He said even though only one fraternity has been accused of being involved, all fraternity social events would be suspended.

Syracuse is already investigating racist graffiti found inside a residence hall earlier this month.