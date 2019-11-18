Colorado murder trial in missing woman case nears conclusion

FILE - In this April 5, 2019, file photo, Teller County Sheriff deputies lead Patrick Frazee out of the Teller County Courthouse in Cripple Creek, Colo. The murder trial of a Colorado rancher accused of beating his fiancée to death while their 1-year-old daughter was nearby is coming to an end with jurors expected to hear closing arguments on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Then it will be up to the jury to decide whether to convict Patrick Frazee of killing 29-year-old flight instructor Kelsey Berreth and burning her body. Christian Murdock

The case of a Colorado rancher charged with beating his fiancee to death with a baseball bat is close to going to jurors.

Closing arguments are set Monday in the trial of 33-year-old Patrick Frazee. He’s charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth, whose disappearance nearly a year ago drew national attention.

Testimony wrapped up Friday with a jail inmate alleging that Frazee tried to get him to kill the lead witness in the case, a former Idaho nurse who was having an affair with Frazee. Krystal Lee said she cleaned up the crime scene and watched as Frazee burned a plastic tote that she believed contained Berreth’s body.

The defense has questioned her credibility and highlighted the lack of a body, motive and murder weapon.