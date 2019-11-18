Kuwait’s ruler fires ministers, orders new government formed

FILE - In this March 31, 2019 file photo, Kuwait's ruling emir, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, attends the opening of the 30th Arab Summit, in Tunis, Tunisia. Kuwait’s ruler has fired two warring Cabinet ministers at the center of embezzlement allegations and directed the prime minister to form a new government. Al Sabah issued the decree Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, just days after Kuwait’s Cabinet resigned amid another inquiry. Fethi Belaid

Kuwait’s ruler has fired two warring Cabinet ministers at the center of embezzlement allegations and directed the prime minister to form a new government.

Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah issued the decree Monday just days after Kuwait’s Cabinet resigned amid another inquiry.

Al Sabah fired both Defense Minister Nasser Al Sabah and Interior Minister Khaled Al Sabah, who had issued statements against each other. The defense minister says he discovered a $790 million embezzlement in the office while the interior minister served as his predecessor.

The defense minister is seeking his predecessor’s prosecution along with five other top defense ministry officials over the alleged embezzlement. The Cabinet resigned last week after a minister stepped down following a grilling by parliament.

The country’s parliamentary elections are expected in November 2020.