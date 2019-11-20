Game cut short by shooting will resume on Eagles’ field

A New Jersey high school football game that was cut short when three people were shot will resume at the home field of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The game between Pleasantville High School and suburban Philadelphia’s Camden High will be played at Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday.

The Eagles offered up the stadium to play out the remaining 17 minutes of the playoff game. It was interrupted when three people were shot Friday in Pleasantville.

Camden led 6-0 when shots rang out.

A 10-year-old boy was left in critical condition. A 15-year-old boy was also grazed in the shooting.

Six men have been charged. That includes a 27-year-old man who was shot.

The game will be closed to the general public but will be streamed on NJ.com.