Top Russian track official suspended in obstruction case

The president of Russia’s track and field federation has been suspended on suspicion of obstructing an anti-doping investigation in a blow to Russia’s preparations for the 2020 Olympics.

The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees disciplinary issues in track, has charged Shlyakhtin and six others with various offenses.

They are related to the case of a top high jumper, Danil Lysenko, who allegedly presented fake medical records after being accused of failing to make himself available for drug testing.

The federation as a whole is facing charges, as are Shlyakhtin and four of its senior officials. Lysenko and his coach Evgeny Zagorulko have also been charged.

Russia’s federation has been officially suspended from international track since 2015 over earlier doping cases.