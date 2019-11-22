UK police make new arrest over people-smuggling truck deaths

British police say they have arrested a 23-year-old man from Northern Ireland over the deaths of 39 people from Vietnam who were found in a refrigerated container truck last month.

Essex Police says the man was detained early Friday on a highway northwest of London, on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

British police have already charged 25-year-old Maurice Robinson, a truck driver also from Northern Ireland, with 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people.

In Ireland, 22-year-old Eamonn Harrison faces U.K. extradition proceedings on charges of manslaughter. Several other people have been arrested in Vietnam.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The bodies were found Oct. 23 in the English town of Grays. Police say the victims were from Vietnam and aged 15 to 44.