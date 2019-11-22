Search on for journalist abducted in Mexico’s Veracruz state

Mexican authorities say they are searching for a kidnapped journalist in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz, one of the most dangerous for reporters in the country.

Carlos Guillermo García Hernández is director of the online newspaper El Clarin.

The state Public Security Department says via Twitter that he was abducted from his home in Nanchital de Lazaro Cardenas del Rio, on the outskirts of the port city of Coatzacoalcos.

The department said Friday that it was in communication with a state agency for journalists’ protection to provide support.

Mexico is one of the world’s deadliest nations for reporters.

The Committee to Protect Journalists says 52 have been killed in the country since 1992 for motives confirmed as related to their work, including five this year.