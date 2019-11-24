Philippine troops rescue abducted British man and wife

A Philippine general says troops have rescued a British man and his Filipino wife who were abducted by gunmen in their beach resort in the south last month and taken to the jungle hideouts of local militants allied with the Islamic State group.

Regional military commander Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana says troops caught up with the Abu Sayyaf militant captors of Allan Hyrons and his wife Wilma in the hinterlands off Parang town in Sulu province and rescued the couple on Monday safely after a brief gunbattle.

Gunmen abducted the couple last month from their beach resort in southern Zamboanga del Norte province, sparking a massive search.

Military offensives against ransom-seeking militant groups such as the Abu Sayyaf have reduced abductions in recent years, but they continue to occur.