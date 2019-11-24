Australia investigates China plot to plant spy in Parliament

In this July 4, 2019, file photo, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks in Parliament in Canberra. Morrison on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, said the allegations were "deeply disturbing and troubling", as Australia's counterespionage agency investigates allegations of a China plot to plant an agent into a parliamentary seat in Canberra. AP Photo

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says allegations of a Chinese plot to plant an agent into Australia’s Parliament are “deeply disturbing and troubling.”

The Nine Network on Sunday aired explosive accusations that suspected Chinese operatives had offered Melbourne luxury car dealer Bo “Nick” Zhao 1 million Australian dollars ($679,000) to run as a candidate for a parliamentary seat in Melbourne.

The 32-year-old was found dead in a Melbourne hotel room in March after reportedly approaching ASIO, Australia’s counterespionage agency. Police have been unable to determine how he died.

Morrison told reporters, “The government has never been more determined to keep Australians free and safe from foreign interference.”