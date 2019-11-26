Indonesia arrests 85 Chinese nationals in alleged phone scam

Jakarta Police chief Gen. Gatot Eddy Pramono, center, shows evidences confiscated from the arrested Chinese suspects during a press conference at Jakarta police headquarters in Indonesia, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Indonesian authorities arrested at least 85 Chinese citizens for allegedly members of a cross-border telephone and Internet fraud ring, police said Monday. AP Photo

Indonesian police say they have arrested 85 Chinese nationals for alleged involvement in a cross-border telephone fraud ring.

Jakarta police chief Gatot Eddy Pramono says the suspects were arrested Monday in several raids in Jakarta and Malang following a tip-off from Chinese police.

Pramono said Tuesday that most of the targets appear to be fellow Chinese who were called over the internet in an effort to trick them into transferring money to them. He said the gang collected at least $2.5 million in the scam over the past year.

In 2017, Indonesia deported 419 Taiwanese and Chinese citizens who were allegedly involved in similar scams.