Brief evacuation at Capitol over small plane

A uniformed Secret Service Officer patrols the White House grounds during a lockdown due to an airspace violation, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Washington. AP Photo

The U.S. Capitol and its office buildings were briefly evacuated Tuesday amid concerns about a small aircraft in the area. Officials say the plane violated airspace rules in the restricted area.

The evacuations were ordered as a precaution and lasted about half an hour.

The U.S. Secret Service said personnel at the White House were told to remain in place. That precaution was later lifted as well.

Capitol Police sent a notification of a potential threat shortly after 8:30 a.m., and the evacuations were ordered. People were allowed back in after about 30 minutes.