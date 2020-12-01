The Olympian Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Nation & World

Newcastle’s EPL game at Villa postponed over virus cases

The Associated Press

Newcastle's head coach Steve Bruce gestures as he talks with his players following the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United at Selhurst Park Stadium, London, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.
Newcastle's head coach Steve Bruce gestures as he talks with his players following the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United at Selhurst Park Stadium, London, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Daniel Leal-Olivas AP
NEWCASTLE, England

Newcastle's Premier League game at Aston Villa on Friday has been postponed due to an outbreak of coronavirus cases at the northeast English club.

It is the first time this season that a match in England's top division has been called off due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Newcastle said there had been a “significant increase” in cases at its training facility.

“Several Newcastle United players and staff members are now self-isolating at home after returning positive test results in recent days and the club’s training centre site has been temporarily closed in order to contain the spread of the virus," Newcastle said in a statement.

The Premier League said its board agreed to postpone the game after a request from Newcastle because players are unable to train. No new date has been set for the match.

The league said on Monday that 10 people tested positive for COVID-19 among players and club staff in the latest round of checks. It never specifies the individuals who test positive.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER

Nation & World

Dozens of bandits seize Brazilian city, loot bank

December 01, 2020 6:28 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service