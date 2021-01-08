Biden Plans to Release Nearly All Available Vaccine Doses to Speed Delivery

President-elect Joe Biden plans to release nearly all available coronavirus vaccine doses “to ensure the Americans who need it most get it as soon as possible,” the Biden transition team said Friday, a move that represents a sharp break from the Trump administration’s practice of holding back some of the vaccine for second doses.

The announcement coincided with a letter from eight Democratic governors — including Andrew Cuomo of New York and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, both of whom have clashed with President Donald Trump — imploring the current administration to release all available doses to the states as soon as possible.

“The failure to distribute these doses to states who request them is unconscionable and unacceptable,” the governors wrote in the letter, which was obtained by The New York Times and sent Friday to Secretary of Health Alex Azar, and Gen. Gustave F. Perna, who is in charge of vaccine distribution. “We demand that the federal government begin distributing these reserved doses to states immediately,” the letter said.

Because both of the vaccines with emergency approval require two doses, the Trump administration has been holding back roughly half of its supply to ensure those already vaccinated receive the booster dose. The vaccine rollout has been troubled from the start.

As of Thursday, the Trump administration had shipped more than 21 million vaccine doses, and millions more were already in the federal government’s hands. Yet only 5.9 million people had received a dose. State and local public health officials, already overwhelmed with rising infections, have been struggling to administer the vaccine to hospital workers and at-risk older Americans while most people remain in the dark about when they might be protected. Biden has promised that 100 million doses of the vaccine would be administered by his 100th day in office.

Releasing the vast majority of the vaccine doses raises the risk that second doses would not be administered on time. Officials from the Food and Drug Administration — experts whose advice Biden has pledged to follow — have spoken out strongly against changing the dosing schedule, calling such a move “premature and not rooted solidly in the available evidence.”

A transition official, speaking anonymously to provide insight into the president-elect’s thinking, said he would use the Defense Production Act, if needed, to ensure that enough doses are available.

However, the official also noted that the Biden team has “faith in our manufacturers that they can produce enough vaccines to ensure people can get their second dose in a timely manner, while also getting more people their first dose.”

A spokesperson for Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s vaccine initiative, released a statement sharply criticizing Biden’s approach.

“If President-elect Biden is calling for the distribution of vaccines knowing that there would not be a second dose available, that decision is without science or data and is contrary to the FDA’s approved label,” said the spokesperson, Michael Pratt. “If President-elect Biden is suggesting that the maximum number of doses should be made available, consistent with ensuring that a second dose of vaccine will be there when the patient shows up, then that is already happening.”

A spokesperson for the transition team, T.J. Ducklo, said Biden “believes we must accelerate distribution of the vaccine while continuing to ensure the Americans who need it most get it as soon as possible.”

“He supports releasing available doses immediately, and believes the government should stop holding back vaccine supply so we can get more shots in Americans’ arms now,” Ducklo said. “He will share additional details next week on how his administration will begin releasing available doses when he assumes office on Jan. 20.”

Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and public health expert at the George Washington University School of Public Health, said she was surprised and concerned about the new strategy, which seemed to offer a solution incongruous with the biggest problems in the vaccine rollout. Distribution has sputtered in large part because of a lack of administering capacity and several logistical hurdles, rather than a severe shortage of doses.

“This is not the problem we’re trying to solve right now,” Wen said.

For such a plan to work, Wen added, the Biden administration will need to be confident in both improved distribution tactics and sufficient vaccine production, “so all who receive the first dose of the vaccine will receive the second in a timely manner.”

Should a high number of delayed second doses occur — ostensibly shirking the regimens laid out in clinical trials — “it runs the risk of substantially eroding public trust in vaccines,” Wen said.

The recommended time frame for administering the second dose for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 21 days later and for the Moderna vaccine 28 days.

A model published this week in the Annals of Internal Medicine appears to support the Biden administration’s new distribution tactic. Cutting down on the number of vaccine doses reserved for later use could substantially reduce COVID-19 cases in the short term, said Joshua Salomon, a researcher at Stanford University and the paper’s lead author.

“The goal is to push as much out to the states right now, so states are able to deliver more first doses right now,” Salomon said. That’s not the same, however, as an explicit dose delay. “Our goal is that everyone should still be able to receive a second dose on time. That can happen, so long as there’s not massive interruptions of supply.”

Biden’s announcement came amid growing pressure to step up the slow pace of mass vaccinations in many countries, and after decisions by several European countries to increase the lag time between doses, in order to get more people their first injection quickly.

Britain announced a plan late last month to separate doses of the two vaccines it had approved by up to 12 weeks, despite concerns from health experts about a lack of clinical trial data on such a long interval. (At that time, the two vaccines authorized in Britain were the one from Pfizer and BioNTech, and one from the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, which has a recommended timeline of two doses four weeks apart.)

But other European countries are considering similar moves, and some experts in the United States have pushed for a similar strategy for Pfizer’s vaccine, as well as a similar shot developed by Moderna. France said Thursday that it had approved administering the second Pfizer vaccine shot up to six weeks after the first one.

Dose delays could more widely spread the partial protection offered by a single dose of the newly-authorized vaccines.

But some experts worry that second doses could be delivered too late to boost the protective effects of first shots. While a degree of immunity appears to kick in after one injection, researchers remain unsure of the extent of that protection, or how long it might last, in the absence of the second dose.

Partially protected people would likely remain more vulnerable to the virus, increasing the number of COVID-19 cases occurring in inoculated people. Some researchers have also raised concerns that partly vaccinated people could serve as breeding grounds for virus mutations — perhaps even some that could allow the virus to evade the effects of the vaccines themselves.

Dose delays might not be an explicit part of the Biden administration’s new distribution plan. Still, with this policy, scheduling mishaps are still “a clear risk,” especially amid the myriad and persistent logistical problems with rollout, said John Moore, a vaccine expert at Cornell University.

Olivia Prosper, a mathematical modeler at the University of Tennessee, described the model as offering up “a lot of food for thought and some hypotheses to test.” But she noted that it may still be premature to use them to inform policy. To avoid treading into even more uncertain territory, it will be crucial to try to avoid delaying second doses, Prosper said.

Biden also formally announced nearly two dozen members of his National Security Council staff Friday, including a senior official for global health threats whose office was downgraded before the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the 21 appointees is Elizabeth Cameron, who will be the council’s senior director for global health security and biodefense, a job she held in the Obama White House and briefly under Trump. John Bolton, Trump’s then-national security adviser, eliminated the office in May 2018. Cameron has argued publicly that the move “contributed to the federal government’s sluggish domestic response” to the pandemic, and Biden vowed as a candidate to restore the office.