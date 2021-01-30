California COVID death toll hits 40,000 as cases decline

California reached 40,000 coronavirus deaths on Saturday as fatalities surge at a record pace while new infections begin to taper.

Data reported by Johns Hopkins University shows the state passed the grim milestone amid a recent sharp decline of new cases and hospitalizations following record highs.

California’s first COVD-19 deaths were in February and it took six months for the state to record 10,000, then four months to double to 20,000. In just five more weeks the state reached 30,000. It then took only 20 days to get to 40,000.

Now only New York has more deaths — fatalities there have topped 43,000 — but at this pace California will eclipse that too.

California’s death toll has climbed rapidly since the worst surge of the pandemic started in mid-October and accelerated through Thanksgiving and Christmas as people gathered for the holidays and infections surged.

One day alone in December the state recorded nearly 54,000 new cases, and overall the number now is about 3.3 million, by far the most in the country and a level topped by only four other countries.

Still, the nation’s most populous state ranks 24th in the country in cases per capita.