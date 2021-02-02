Your Vaccination Questions, Answered: Vaccination Day

<i>With the rollout of new coronavirus vaccines in the United States, an end to the pandemic is in sight. But first, federal health officials must manage a mass vaccination program, giving shots to as many of the country’s 260 million adults as are willing to get it. Reporters from The New York Times sorted through more than 4,000 questions submitted by readers, and answered the most common and interesting ones about getting the vaccine and what to expect.</i>

<strong>Where do I go to get the vaccine?</strong>

Vaccinations are happening in all sorts of places. You may go to a high school gym or a supermarket. Plans are underway to expand vaccination centers to include stadiums, doctors’ offices and mobile clinics. Several communities, including Sarasota, Florida, and Jackson, Mississippi, are offering drive-thru vaccinations. You may end up getting your shot at your neighborhood pharmacy, just as you would a flu shot. Check your state health department website for locations.

<strong>Will I need to prove that I’m eligible for the vaccine? </strong>

You might. States vary in the information they require on the day of your appointment. If your eligibility is based on your job, you may be required to show an employee ID card or pay stub. Proof of age and residency may also be required. If you don’t have a government ID, items like a utility bill will work. Florida, for instance, has recently started requiring vaccine recipients to show proof of residency after it was reported that some people were flying by private jet to take advantage of the expanded vaccine rollout there. But other states are more flexible. Connecticut, for instance, will vaccinate eligible people who live or work in the state, but also says no one will be turned away if they can’t show ID.

<strong>Can I choose which vaccine I get?</strong>

Probably not. The vaccine you get will depend on the supply in your area at the time you’re vaccinated. Check your state health department website for more information about the vaccines available in your state.

<strong>Can I mix and match vaccines?</strong>

Even though the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines rely on the same technology, ideally you won’t change vaccines between your first and second dose. After your first dose, you’ll receive a vaccination card indicating which vaccine you were given and the recommended date of the second dose. In most cases, health workers will not give you a different second dose than the one indicated on your vaccination card. The CDC has recently said that doctors can mix and match the two mRNA vaccines between doses “in exceptional situations.” An exceptional situation includes running out of one vaccine or not being able to remember or determine which vaccine you got for the first dose.

<strong>Will it hurt?</strong>

The jab of the needle feels like any other vaccination. Many who have received the vaccine likened the pain to that of a flu shot. Some said the sore arm that followed was also similar to a flu shot; for others, the arm pain was considerably worse.

<strong>Does the shot feel icy cold going in my arm?</strong>

It’s possible you may feel a cold sensation, but it’s not a common complaint. Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines need to be kept in a near-constant deep freeze. Both vaccines are removed and allowed to thaw before they are given to patients.

<strong>Why do I have to wait around once I get the shot?</strong>

Everyone who gets the vaccine will be asked to stick around for about 15 minutes after getting the shot. This will allow health workers to monitor you for any signs of an allergic reaction, which are rare. A person with a history of severe allergies may be asked to stay for 30 minutes. Make sure you bring a good two- or three-layer mask to your vaccination appointment. Some people have reported being sent to crowded waiting rooms with other recently vaccinated individuals.

<strong>Will I get a certificate saying I have been vaccinated?</strong>

After your first and second shots, you’ll be given a vaccination card or printout that tells you exactly which COVID-19 vaccine you were given, and the date and place where you got the shot. Use your phone to take a picture of the card or scan it when you get home so you have a permanent record of it. It’s likely that in the future, we may need to provide proof of vaccination for airline travel or to show an employer.

<strong>How long will it take for the vaccine to start working?</strong>

It takes time for your body to begin producing antibodies after any vaccination. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines reach about 50% efficacy 10 to 14 days after the first shot. You’ll get peak protection — estimated at 95% from the Pfizer vaccine and 94% from the Moderna vaccine — about a week after you get the second dose.

<strong>What happens if I contract the virus between the first and second dose?</strong>

There have been a few reports of people appearing to become infected with the virus after receiving their first shot. In most cases, it’s not known whether the patients already had the virus when they were given the vaccine, or whether they were exposed after vaccination but before their bodies had built up enough immunity to fight off the virus. If you develop COVID-19 after the first dose, you should still plan on getting the second dose on schedule, but check with your doctor first.