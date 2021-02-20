Interest Surges in Top Colleges, While Struggling Ones Scrape for Applicants

Prestigious universities like Cornell never have a hard time attracting students. But this year, the admissions office in Ithaca, New York, is swimming in 17,000 more applications than it has ever received before, driven mostly by the school’s decision not to require standardized test scores during the coronavirus pandemic.

But while selective universities like Cornell and its fellow Ivy League schools have seen unprecedented interest after waiving test scores, smaller and less recognizable schools are dealing with the opposite issue: empty mailboxes.

In early December, applications to Cal Poly Pomona, east of Los Angeles and part of the California State University system, were down 40% over the previous year from would-be freshmen, and 52% from transfer students, most of whom started their higher education at community colleges.

At a time when many colleges and universities are being squeezed financially by the pandemic and a loss of public funding, the prospect of landing fewer students — and losing critical tuition dollars — is a dire one at schools that have already slashed programs and laid off staff.

To avoid that, the faculty and administrators at Cal Poly Pomona, which lost $20 million in state funding this fiscal year, spent December calling students who had started their applications but not submitted them, or who had applied in the past and were not accepted.

The nation’s most selective four-year institutions, both public and private, saw a record-breaking 17% increase in applications this year, according to Common App. Small liberal arts schools felt a boon, with applications to Haverford and Swarthmore increasing by 16% and 12%, respectively. So did large state schools like UCLA, where freshman applications increased 28%.

Applications to the primary campus at Penn State, a Big Ten School, increased by 11%. Harvard saw a whopping 42% spike, while Colgate University in upstate New York received 103% more applications.

But smaller or less recognizable institutions, both public and private, saw precipitous declines. The declines come as colleges and universities have been battered financially by the coronavirus, with estimated losses of more than $120 billion from plunging enrollment and dried-up revenue streams like food services and athletic events.