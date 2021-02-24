New Analyses Show Johnson & Johnson’s One-Dose Vaccine Works Well

The one-shot coronavirus vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson provides strong protection against severe disease and death from COVID-19, and may reduce the spread of the virus by vaccinated people, according to new analyses posted online by the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday.

The vaccine had a 72% overall efficacy rate in the United States and 64% in South Africa, where a highly contagious variant emerged in the fall and is now driving most cases. The efficacy in South Africa was 7 points higher than earlier data released by the company.

The vaccine also showed 86% efficacy against severe forms of COVID-19 in the United States and 82% against severe disease in South Africa. That means that a vaccinated person has a far lower risk of being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19.

The analyses confirmed that Americans are likely to benefit soon from a third effective coronavirus vaccine developed in under a year, as demand for inoculations greatly outstrips supply. The FDA could authorize the vaccine as early as Saturday, depending on a vote by its vaccine advisory panel Friday after it discusses the newly released documents.

“With a J&J vaccine, we’ll be able to accelerate the vaccine rollout for our country and for the world,” said Dan Barouch, a virus expert at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston who led much of the early research on the vaccine last year.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine can be stored at normal refrigeration temperatures for at least three months, making its distribution considerably easier than the authorized vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, which require two doses and must be stored at frigid temperatures.

But access to the new vaccine could be severely limited at first. Dr. Richard Nettles, vice president of U.S. medical affairs at Janssen Pharmaceuticals, the drug development arm of Johnson & Johnson, told lawmakers Tuesday that nearly 4 million doses would be ready for shipment if the FDA authorizes the vaccine, far below the 12 million it had originally pledged to give the federal government by the end of February.

Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine has a lower efficacy rate than the vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, which are both around 95%.