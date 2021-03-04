California Legislature OKs plan aimed at in-person learning

Jennifer Becker, right, Science Teacher at the Sinaloa Middle School, talks to one of her students in Novato, Calif. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The school just reopened Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 for in-person learning. (AP Photo/Haven Daily) AP

The California Legislature has OK’d a $6.6 billion plan aimed at returning students to the classroom.

The legislation approved Thursday would give school districts $2 billion if they offer in-person instruction by the end of the month.

Another $4.6 billion would be available to all school districts to help students catch up. But districts must spend at least 85% of that money on in-person instruction.

Most of California’s 6.1 million public school students have been learning from home since last March because of the pandemic. Critics say the plan is still too weak because it does not require schools to resume in-person instruction.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has said he plans to sign the bill into law on Friday.

In addition to giving school districts more money, it would make it state law that 10% of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine supply should be set aside for teachers.