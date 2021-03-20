Slovakian Petra Vlhova wins skiing’s World Cup overall title

Slovakia's Petra Vlhova gets to the finish area after completing the first run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) AP

Petra Vlhova won the women’s World Cup overall title on Saturday as the first Slovakian to be crowned the best all-around skier.

Needing only a top-14 finish in her specialist slalom event, Vlhova placed sixth in a race Katharina Liensberger won by 1.24 seconds.

That earned Liensberger the season-long discipline title, edging Mikaela Shiffrin who also placed second in Saturday’s race.

The result gave the 25-year-old Vlhova an unbeatable lead of more than 100 points in the standings over Lara Gut-Behrami. The Swiss racer, who won the overall title in 2016, skips slalom but will compete against Vlhova in the season-ending giant slalom on Sunday.

A first giant crystal globe trophy for Vlhova offset letting her lead slip in the slalom standings. She dropped to third in the season-long slalom standings that she won last year.

Liensberger added the discipline title to the gold medal in slalom she won at the world championships last month.

Vlhova is a rarity in the increasingly specialized world of skiing by competing in all events. Saturday’s start was her 30th on the World Cup circuit this season, and she won six.