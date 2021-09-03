Nation & World

The Latest: Osaka, men’s contenders on US Open schedule

The Associated Press

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns a shot to Marie Bouzkova, of the Czech Republic, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns a shot to Marie Bouzkova, of the Czech Republic, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) Elise Amendola AP
NEW YORK

The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

___

11:30 a.m.

Naomi Osaka is expected to be back on the court for the first time since the first night of the U.S. Open when she faces Leylah Fernandez in a third-round evening match.

The defending champion received a walkover into the third round when opponent Olga Danilovic withdrew Wednesday with a viral illness unrelated to COVID-19.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Action started Friday morning under a second straight day of sunny skies and comfortable temperatures following the heavy rain and wind that pounded the area Wednesday night.

Three-time U.S. Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka was set to open play on Arthur Ashe Stadium against two-time Grand Slam champion Garbiñe Muguruza.

Sloane Stephens and Angelique Kerber were to meet in another marquee women's match, while Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev were all on the men's schedule.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Nation & World

Judge shields Texas clinics from anti-abortion group’s suits

September 03, 2021 7:08 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service