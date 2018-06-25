‘Let them die’: Texas frat drops members after ‘hateful’ messages about immigrants, officials say

A fraternity took action against several members in its Texas chapter less than a week after a group chat’s racist comments about immigrants living in the U.S. illegally were made public on social media, KCBD reported.

Tau Kappa Epsilon said in a statement Monday that the fraternity and its Omicron-Rho chapter at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas, removed six members from the organization Friday, the news station reported.

The members' "disgusting, hateful language" isn't in accordance with the organization's "values of love, charity and esteem," the national fraternity chapter said, reported LubbockOnline.

The action came a day after the messages in the “frat chat” — a GroupMe chat — could be found on social media, the San-Antonio Express News reported. The messages included one from a user named “The Cocaine Cowboy” that said: "I'm telling you build a wall, and the us govt. can sell permits for legal hunting on the border and we can make a sport of this, can be a new tax revenue stream for the govt,” the newspaper reported.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

He also said if he ran for president, he’d "stop all of their support and let them die,” according to the Express-News.

Another user named Alex Provost said: “Don’t bother reporting them just use a firing squad,” a Twitter screenshot of the messages shows.

The comments were believed to have been made by Kyle Mitchell, then-president of Texas Tech’s Interfraternity Council, Abilene Reporter-News said. A tweet posted Friday by a user who identifies as Kyle Mitchell said he regrets the comments on the group chat, calling them “egregious” and “disgusting.”

Mitchell resigned from his position, the Express-News reported.

The council’s executive vice president, Ethan Louis Smith, said the messages don’t “represent the ideals and values of the IFC and Texas Tech University,” according to Abilene Reporter-News.

Texas Tech is investigating whether the chat's participants violated codes of conduct, according to KCBD.