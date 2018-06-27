‘You must be stupid.’ Man calls cops on burrito-eating train passenger

Call him #BurritoBilly.

A video posted Sunday to Reddit shows a passenger berating another man for eating a burrito on board a BART train in California’s Bay Area before trying to summon transit police.

“You can’t wait?” the man, wearing a Hawaiian shirt, asks a fellow passenger chowing down on a burrito.





“The sign says no eating and drinking,” he continues. “You don’t get it. You must be stupid. I’ve seen people like you on TV.”

Other passengers laugh while the burrito-eating man makes no reply.

“I’ll get the police on board, how about that,” says the man in the Hawaiian shirt after a moment, getting to his feet. He goes to an intercom on the train.

“Yes, can we get a policeman on board here,” he says into the intercom. “We’ve got someone dining in the first car.”

“Oh no!” exclaim laughing passengers, some of whom are holding up phones to catch the exchange on video.

“He’s dining. Dining! Eating on the train?” says the man into the intercom. "Thank you."

He returns to his seat and pulls out his own phone, appearing to film the burrito-eating man, who continues to ignore him.

Other passengers encourage the man to continue eating his burrito, and as he prepares to exit the train a woman tells the man in the Hawaiian shirt, “You must not ride BART much.”

When he insists that he does, she tells him that people openly doing drugs at BART stations and on the trains are a much bigger problem than someone eating a burrito.

Many of those commenting on the video on Reddit seemed to agree.

“Mind your own damn business and let the man eat his burrito in peace,” one person wrote.

“Seriously, who cares. I doubt burrito guy was making a mess,” wrote another.

Some, however, said they saw the other man’s point.

“There's nothing worse than getting crammed into a rush hour train and having multiple seats unusable because some selfish (jerk) has spilled his coffee or breakfast burrito all over the damn place,” wrote one.

The incident comes in the wake of several similar cases of people in the Bay Area being caught on video calling police or otherwise misbehaving over seemingly trivial issues.

Alison Ettel, dubbed #PermitPatty after a video went viral Saturday of her appearing to call the police on a black 8-year-old neighbor for “illegally selling water without a permit” on the sidewalk, resigned Tuesday as CEO of TreatWell Health, which sells cannabis products for pets and humans, following online backlash, reported The San Jose Mercury News.

In May at Lake Merritt in downtown Oakland, a woman dubbed #BBQBecky called police to report an African American family barbecuing at the park, reported KRON. The incident, in which the woman said the family was breaking park rules about charcoal barbecues, sparked a national debate about “barbecuing while black.”

In early June, a man dubbed #JoggerJoe was caught on video destroying a black homeless man’s camp beside the lake and throwing the man's belonging's into the water. Henry Sintay, 30, was later arrested on suspicion of stealing the phone of a bystander filming him at the lake the next day.