This black bear was spotted running down a street in North Carolina

A tornado caused widespread damage in the town of Eureka, Kansas on Tuesday night. A few injuries were reported from the storm. Drone footage the next day shows the damage from the air. (June 27, 2018)
Video released by the City of Huntington Park, California shows a man aiming and shooting fireworks at police officers after the Mexico vs. Germany World Cup soccer match. Police say the suspect was arrested on multiple felony charges.
Dean Jones was watching his son Mike compete in the Halifax Insurance 100 race on June 16, 2018 at a Virginia speedway when Mike’s car hit off a competitor while making a turn, spinning the vehicle out of control, crashing and catching fire.
A Bridgewater, Mass., woman was able to fight off a man who police say assaulted and attempted to abduct her as she was out for a run. Gordon Lyons was arrested and charged with assault and kidnapping.