Shooting at Maryland newspaper office leaves multiple injured

There are reports of a shooting at the Capital Gazette in Anne Arundel County, a paper that is owned by The Baltimore Sun, according to reports from Gazette staff.

Anne Arundel police confirmed that there was active shooter at the building where the paper is located.

The Annapolis Capital Gazette's office is located on the first floor of the 888 Bestgate Road building, which sits directly across the street from the Westfield Annapolis Mall.

The building, a short drive from historic downtown Annapolis, is host to a variety of different companies. The newspaper's office is guarded only by a glass front door. The newsroom itself is mostly made up of one main room, with a few other smaller offices near the front door.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Phil Davis, a Gazette crime reporter, wrote on Twitter after the shooting that a gunman fired through the office’s glass door and hit multiple employees. He said there was one shooter, and that the gunfire left multiple dead. “There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload,” Davis wrote on Twitter.

Dozens of law enforcement vehicles and ambulances were racing toward the scene, according to a man who works near the newspaper's offices, the Associated Press reported.

Police were at The Baltimore Sun newsroom in Baltimore.





The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says agents from its Baltimore bureau are responding.

Massive police response to shooting in my newsroom in Annapolis. @capgaznews pic.twitter.com/M1Bjwa0mMh — Joshua McKerrow (@joshuamckerrow) June 28, 2018

A spokesman for the Anne Arundel County Police Department, Mark Limansky, told the AP that officers are searching the Annapolis building. Limansky says he doesn't have details on potential victims, but says the situation is "active and ongoing."

Fox News reports a Maryland sheriff confirmed there were "multiple fatalities." Anne Arundel County Sheriff Ron Bateman told the news station a suspect was arrested at the newspaper's office.

Active shooter 888 Bestgate please help us — Anthony Messenger (@amesscapgaz) June 28, 2018

Trump has been briefed on the mass shooting in Annapolis, WH says via pool. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all that are affected," a WH spokeswoman says. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 28, 2018 Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis. I am in contact with County Executive Steve Schuh, and @MDSP is on the scene assisting @AACOPD. Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community. https://t.co/bI6PdUjHfh — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 28, 2018

This breaking story will be updated.

Josh Magness contributed to this report.