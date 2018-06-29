Truck crashes into Walmart and keeps going, video shows. Driver has been charged, Texas cops say

A 19-year-old man drove his truck into a Texas Walmart after police say another customer intervened between him and a woman in an argument.
But it didn't stop there.
Police say the truck kept going.
It was reportedly seen exiting the Walmart and speeding to a nearby gas station, where officers took the driver into custody.
The driver, identified as Caleb Wilson, has since been charged with first-degree felony criminal mischief and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a news release San Angelo police posted on Facebook.
The crash happened sometime after midnight Thursday at a Walmart in San Angelo, police said. Officers were called in reference to "a major motor vehicle collision involving a pickup truck that collided with the building."
Surveillance video showed the truck crashing through one of the front entrances and driving past the frozen food aisles.
When officers arrived, the truck, a red 2001 Dodge Ram 2500, was driving out of the store, police said.
Police said they turned on their lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the truck, but it allegedly sped through the parking lot, crashed into a parked car and kept going to a Murphy USA gas station nearby.
The driver, later identified as Wilson, of Eldorado, was taken into custody at the gas station, police said.
The fuel pumps were shut off after officers discovered fuel leaking from underneath the heavily damaged truck.
Wilson was taken to a hospital where he remained Thursday afternoon, police said.
Witnesses later told investigators Wilson was at the store with an 18-year-old woman. He was trying to buy a pallet of water and was "exhibiting erratic behavior," police said.
As the pair were leaving the store, another customer noticed the two were arguing.
The witness intervened because they were concerned for the woman's safety, police said. The woman then went back into the store with the witness to wait until things cooled down.
A short time later, police said the woman and witness exited the store "to see if Wilson had left."
That's when they saw Wilson's truck quickly coming toward them. Police said they "narrowly avoided" getting hit by the truck.
Other shoppers inside the Walmart at the time told the San Angelo Standard-Times they heard screams and thought there was an active shooter, so they hid.
Another customer said store employees yelled at people to run and take cover for safety, KTXS reported.
"Once inside the store, Wilson drove into multiple displays and store fixtures before exiting the store. The incident lasted several minutes. Preliminary damage to the property was estimated to be around $500,000," police said in a news release. "No injuries have been reported."
The store was closed for a few hours as crews worked to clean up the damage, but reopened by 9:30 a.m. that day, the Standard-Times reported.
