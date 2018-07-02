UCLA professor found dead in Hollywood exec's home after 'mummification bondage,' autopsy says

A 48-year-old UCLA professor died during "recreational mummification bondage" at the home of a Hollywood executive, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, reports Variety.

The death, which happened in November, gained attention this week after Los Angeles-based journalist Mark Ebner discussed it on his podcast, "The Grey Zone."

The executive, Skip Chasey of William Morris Endeavor, is well-known in the Los Angeles leather scene and had been involved with Doran George for about seven months, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The podcast was the first time William Morris Endeavor learned of George's death, as Chasey was advised by his attorney to not speak about the incident, The Hollywood Reporter said.

"We understand that the police file is closed and no charges were brought," a WME spokesperson told the publication. "If other facts develop, we will re-evaluate the situation and determine any appropriate action to take."

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Variety reported that detectives are not pursuing charges against Chasey.

George was found dead in Chasey's BDSM dungeon wrapped "head to toe in plastic wrap and gaffer's tape, with small breathing holes at the nose and mouth," according to the autopsy report obtained by Variety.

"The decedent's partner observed that the decedent was not reacting properly," the autopsy report reads. "The partner checked the decedent closer and realized that the decedent was not breathing. The partner called 911 and began cutting off the plastic and tape."

The autopsy noted that there were defibrillator pads on George's body and rib fractures that would be consistent with CPR, as well as other "evidence of resuscitative efforts."

The autopsy says George suffered "sudden death during recreational mummification bondage," but could not determine an underlying cause of death after an autopsy and a toxicology report.

George and Chasey were "participating in a consensual activity," Chasey's attorney, John Duran, told Variety.





"Nobody expected it to end this way," Duran told Variety, adding that George's death has "been very sad and traumatic for Skip."

"It's important that the cause of death is undetermined," Duran told People, noting that neither man was under the influence of drugs.

George, who was a child star in musical comedy in the United Kingdom, taught LGBTQ and Disability Studies classes at UCLA and extensively studied choreography and performance, according to an obituary on the university's website.

George was born Duncan Gilbert and preferred to not use gendered pronouns, according to SFGate.

"Vibrant, vital, and ALIVE, George was highly respected, revered, and adored by faculty, peers, colleagues, students, and friends," the obituary said.