Firefighter raped a teen, threatened to take 'all of the money' if she told, cops say

A Pennsylvania firefighter repeatedly raped and sexually harassed a teenage girl, police say, and then tried to scare her into silence.
Police arrested 32-year-old Justin Vidra on Friday and charged him with rape, unlawful contact with a minor and statutory sexual assault, according to CBS Pittsburgh. The sexual assault and rape, which took place while Vidra and the 13-year-old were home alone, happened between last summer and April 2018, police say.
Vidra would sexually assault the girl about three times a week for nearly a year, according to a police report obtained by WTAE. His relationship to the girl and her family has not yet been reported.
To keep the girl quiet about the alleged rape, police say, Vidra tried to intimidate the girl with chilling threats.
"Justin told her that if she told anyone what he was doing, he would take everything they owned away ... including all of the money in the bank," according to a criminal report obtained by WPXI.
The White Oak Volunteer Fire Company #1, which Vidra worked for, was already investigating the man for "offensive" comments he posted on social media, according to a Facebook post from the organization.
James Booth, president of that volunteer fire company, told WPXI that they fired Vidra "effective immediately" after news of the allegations came to light.
“We have been made aware of some very serious allegations against a former member; said member was already facing action from a previous matter,” Booth said.
Vidra has since confessed to the charges against him, police told WTAE.
He failed to post his $50,000 bail, according to TribLive, and is currently in Alleghany County Jail.
