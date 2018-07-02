Burglar in top hat hits Eureka ice cream shop, police say

Security video shows a man in a top hat stealing cash and cookies from Living the Dream Ice Cream in Eureka, California, early Sunday, police said. Officers arrested Christian Bradford, 59, early Monday on suspicion of burglary.
