Dad brought cocaine and his 4-year-old as he tried to pick up a teen for sex, cops say

A Utah father thought he was meeting up with a 13-year-old girl for sex, police say, and soon learned an undercover cop duped him.
Authorities say 39-year-old Isaias Magana had been chatting with the "teenager" all throughout June using an online application, according to News4Utah. On Thursday after 10 p.m., he decided to pick the girl up from her house in Davis County, Utah, police say.
When he arrived to the house that night, police arrested him on the scene, according to The Deseret News. Police say a search of his car also showed that there was cocaine, a condom and his 4-year-old daughter in the car as he tried to pick up the teen.
The cocaine was found in a baggie in his pocket, police say, and officers also searched his phone and found child porn. There were at least "eight videos of children and toddlers being raped or sodomized," according to court records obtained by The Deseret News.
Magana admitted that he was hoping to have sexual relations with a teenage girl in the house, police told Fox13.
He was given a $20,680 bail and remains in Davis County Jail, according to The Standard-Examiner. He is charged with possession of a controlled substance, enticing a minor by internet or text and eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
