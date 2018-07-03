Out of prison just 8 days, Oregon man stabs homeowner to death, police say

A 36-year-old Eugene, Oregon, resident heard someone pounding on his door and trying to break in about 4:30 a.m. Saturday, police told KEZI.

When he went to investigate, David Justo Duran, 32, stabbed the man in the neck and shoulder, police told the station. The resident later died of his injuries.

Officers cornered Duran in the back yard of a neighboring home and ordered him to drop the knife, Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner told KVAL. When he refused, officers tasered Duran and then shot him, injuring him, Skinner said.

Investigators think Duran also may have tried to break into another house, Skinner told the station.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Lane County Circuit Court and Oregon Department of Corrections records show Duran, a Eugene resident, had been released from prison eight days earlier on June 22, reported The Eugene Register-Guard.

Court records show Duran pleaded guilty in 2015 to charges of first-degree burglary and menacing in a 2014 incident involving a Springfield, Oregon, woman, according to the publication. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years probation.

Less than a year later, authorities revoked his probation because he failed to abstain from drugs or alcohol, failed to check in with his probation officer and had contact with his victim, reported The Register-Guard.

He was sentenced to three years in prison, with credit for time served, and three years on probation, according to the publication.

Neighbors of the slain man told KVAL the crime appeared to be random.

"I think we are a little bit on edge, you know, sitting around hearing noises … 'what is that?' “ neighbor John Queant told the station. “Things we would have considered normal now raise a little suspicion."

He told KVAL that the slain man had a pet pig that he walked in the neighborhood.

“He was really outgoing — when I first met him we were just hanging out here and he walked by and just started a conversation,” Queant said. “He was a really nice person."