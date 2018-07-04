He had lots of weed to sell. Then he accidentally texted a cop, VA authorities say.

A man with a couple pounds of pot got himself arrested by sending a text message to the wrong number, according to Virginia police.
The Fairfax County Police Department posted a photo of a text that said ““HMU if you wanna get together I’ve got some nice ins we can burn.”
The problem for the man who sent it, police said, is that the message was received by a Fairfax officer.
“A person texted one of our officers offering to sell them marijuana, and obviously had the wrong number,” the department wrote in the post.
Narcotics detectives kept the conversation going and set up a meeting with the man, who was not identified. The man was arrested after police said they found more than a pound of marijuana in his possession.
A search of the man’s residence turned up another pound of pot, suspected Schedule I drugs, a firearm and an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. Police included a photo of the items in a photo with the post.
The man was charged with possession with intent to distribute drugs, according to the post.
