Here's a dramatic view of the raging County Fire as seen at night from Sacramento

A person has climbed the Statue of Liberty’s base on the Fourth of July shortly after the arrests of several people who hung a banner calling for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from the statue’s pedestal.
Margarita-loving bear takes a dip in a hot tub in a lush Altadena, California, backyard. On a hot afternoon, the bear enjoyed the yard and the Jacuzzi — and even got to taste the cocktail the homeowner left behind.
Security video shows a man in a top hat stealing cash and cookies from Living the Dream Ice Cream in Eureka, California, early Sunday, police said. Officers arrested Christian Bradford, 59, early Monday on suspicion of burglary.
A fire at an auto upholstery and repair lot on 18th Avenue and Power Inn Road in Sacramento was intense. One person was found dead in a recreational vehicle at the lot. At least eight vehicles were destroyed in the 3:15 a.m. blaze.
Byron police Lt. Bryan Hunter was driving in Macon near Riverside Drive and Spring Street on June 26, 2018, when he was rear-ended by a distracted driver. Everyone in the three-car crash was OK because they were all wearing seat belts, Hunter said.
A Dodge Ram pickup drove into a Walmart in San Angelo, Texas, after the driver was allegedly seen arguing with a woman he was with at the store early Thursday. Video shows the truck crashing through the front and driving past the frozen food aisles.