Black politician was campaigning in an Oregon neighborhood. Her constituent called the cops

Janelle Bynum, a black politician in Oregon, was canvassing door-to-door in a neighborhood when a sheriff’s deputy showed up.

One of Bynum’s constituents called the police on her for acting suspicious, she wrote in a Facebook post, adding that the woman reported she was going door-to-door and "spending a lot of time typing on my cell phone after each house — aka canvassing and keeping account of what my community cares about!"

Bynum praised the officer who responded for being professional and said she asked him if she could meet the woman who called. The woman couldn't meet in person, but the officer called her so she and Bynum could talk.

Bynum said the woman apologized to her, and she ended her post with a hashtag urging people to be better neighbors. Bynum and the officer also posed for a smiling selfie.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Bynum, 43, is an Oregon state representative who was elected in 2016, according to CBS, and she is running for reelection in November.

She told the Oregonian that she just had her cell phone, a pen and some campaign fliers on her, and that she takes notes on her cell phone when she canvasses to help her remember the conversations she has.

"It was just bizarre," she told the newspaper. "It boils down to people not knowing their neighbors and people having a sense of fear in their neighborhoods, which is kind of my job to help eradicate."





What happened with Bynum isn't an isolated incident.

Last month, an Oakland resident called police on a black firefighter who was conducting safety inspections in the neighborhood. And Alison Ettel, also known as #PermitPatty, gained notoriety after video surfaced that showed her calling the cops on a black 8-year-old neighbor for "illegally selling water without a permit" on the sidewalk.