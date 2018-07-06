'Go back to your own f****** country,' woman screams at passenger on NY bus, video shows

A New York woman's alleged racist rant on a Rockland County bus was so disturbing that the driver was forced to call 911 and wait for police to remove her from the vehicle, ABC 7 reported. Now 57-year-old Anne Marie Messiano faces charges of disorderly conduct, criminal obstruction of breathing and aggravated harassment, according to the station.
A passenger filmed several clips of the woman's behavior on the bus and posted them to Facebook.
"Ignorance at its finest, saw this nonsense today coming home from work today on the bus, one of the reasons why I don’t like public transportation ... " he wrote.
One video shows the woman screaming at other passengers to "shut up" before saying "I hope you all got your m****f***** papers." She says she's "sick" of them, and then asks "You got papers to be in this country?"
Another video shows her shouting "F*** you and you (n-word) f**** people, get the f*** out of my country."
Another video shows her arguing with a passenger before she stands up and screams "In this country, we have what's called the first amendment right, okay, which I can say whatever the f*** I want." Then she realizes a passenger is filming her and appears to try to swat the camera away as passengers tell her to back off.
"Grab your mother!" one passenger shouts. "That is your mother, grab her!"
In another clip, the woman waves at the camera, blows a kiss at the person filming and says "I love all you illegal immigrants, you do wonders for our country."
WARNING: The video below contains extremely vulgar language.
"I just kept recording her. She's just going at the mouth, with the racial slurs. The N words," the passenger who recorded her rant, 33-year-old Vladimir Philidore, told News 12.
"Some people were scared, especially the elderly people,” he told PIX 11. "She tried to knock the phone out my hand and she started choking me."
Police located the bus after police were called, pulled her off the vehicle and arrested, ABC 7 reported. She is scheduled to appear in court July 19, according to the station.
“Actions like these can never be tolerated on one of our county buses," Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco told the Mount Pleasant Daily Voice. "We are committed to keeping everyone safe."
Orangetown town supervisor Chris Day posted a statement on Facebook about the incident, saying the woman was now "forever enshrined on the internet among the great idiots of our time." Rockdale County executive Ed Day also released a statement on Facebook saying "there is no place for this type of hate filled speech in Rockland County."
