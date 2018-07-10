Girlfriend revives boyfriend after lightning strike: 'You’re not allowed to leave yet'

A camping trip turned terrifying Saturday when a young man was struck by lightning near Boulder, Colo.
It could have ended his life, were it not for the quick thinking of his girlfriend, Juliette Moore, who ran to his side and performed CPR until he started breathing again, the Boulder Daily Camera reported.
"I was going to die, she brought me back," 18-year-old Isaiah Cormier told KMGH.
The young couple were camping in the Ruby Gulch area, near Boulder, when storm clouds covered the sky and it began to rain, according to the Associated Press. They ducked into their tent for shelter.
It was then Moore told the AP she saw a "bright flash of light" and saw that Cormier wasn't breathing.
Moore immediately called 911 and began giving Cormier CPR, the Denver Post reported.
"I only had to do one round, and he came back and started gasping," she told CBS Denver. “And he stopped breathing again, so I gave him a second round of CPR after that he was breathing and doing alright.”
She was able to get him in a car and drive him down the highway, where they met with rescuers, according to the Boulder Daily Camera. By that point, he was conscious and breathing, the paper reported.
“There was kind of a moment when I was giving him CPR. Not yet. I’ve got too much to do with this person," Moore told CBS Denver. "I got a lot of stuff I need to do with you so you’re not allowed to leave yet."
She told the site she had only just learned CPR about a month ago.
"If I hadn’t had to do that a month ago, I’m not sure how it would have turned out,” she told the site. “I think everyone should learn now."
Cormier was taken to a Boulder hospital before being transferred to the University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, the Associated Press reported.
After a day and a half, he was released, and now only has a red entry mark and a lot of sore muscles to show for his brush with danger, KMGH reported.
"It’s a miracle recovery," Moore told the station. "His family started calling him Flash, everyone we talked to asked what his superpower was and when the next Marvel movie is coming out."
An average of 47 people are killed by lightning strikes each year, according to the National Weather Service, making such events extremely rare.
But even if they are not fatal, lightning strikes can cause serious damage, including burns, internal bleeding, and vision damage, according to the National Institutes of Health and StatPearls.
As for Cormier, he's happy to be alive, and happy to be alive with Moore.
“I’m just very thankful for her, very happy that she is in my life," he told CBS Denver.
