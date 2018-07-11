A nervous woman passes a note at vet’s office, video shows. ‘Call the cops,’ it reads

The woman’s hand appears to tremble as she passes the note to two staff members at the veterinarian office, according to video of the encounter. “Call the cops. My boyfriend is threatening me. He has a gun. Please don’t let him know,” the note said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

As the workers apparently read the message, a man can be seen stealing a quick glance at her from behind a wall. But at that point she has walked away from staff. Police officers later enter the exam room where he was waiting with a dog, pull up his shirt and find a gun in his waistband, video shows. He’s taken into custody.

The footage posted on YouTube on Tuesday by the BBC shows part of a May incident that led to assault and weapons charges against Jeremy Floyd, 39, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy Floyd, 39, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, false imprisonment and several other offenses. Volusia County Sheriff's Office

The 28-year-old DeLand, Florida, woman had been beaten by Floyd, her live-in boyfriend, and held at their home against her will for two days, deputies said.

It all started when Floyd accused her of flirting with other men, sparking a physical altercation between them, according to court documents, Patch reported. She jumped out of a window to escape him, but he caught her and grabbed her handgun, authorities said, according to the publication. It went off in the home while she was trying to get it back, according to Patch.

She was able to persuade Floyd to let her bring their dog to DeLand Animal Hospital, authorities said, but he wouldn’t let her go alone. During the drive he reportedly pointed the gun at the woman, threatening to kill her and her family.

When the visibly injured woman and Floyd got to the office, she managed to slip a note to the staff members that pleaded for help, deputies said.

A woman passed workers a note at a veterinarian office that read: “Call the cops. My boyfriend is threatening me. He has a gun. Please don’t let him know.” Volusia County Sheriff's Office

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was treated for a head injury, black eye and bruised arm. Then police took her home, where they found two bullet holes in a hallway, deputies said.

Shortly after Floyd’s arrest, he got in more trouble for allegedly trying to contact the woman more than 40 times over three days from jail, WFTV reported.