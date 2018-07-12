‘Build-a-Bear carnage’ shuts down stores, leaving mobs of kids (and moms) in tears

Not everyone left a Build-a-Bear Workshop promotion with a deal to cuddle with, and their frustration showed internationally on social media.
The first-ever Pay Your Age Day was billed as a chance for people to pay their age for any stuffed animal in the stores — a catchy idea for parents since the minimum price was set at a mere $1 and the maximum at $29.
But it appears the promotion was too popular. People posted videos of lines wrapping inside and even outside malls.
People from the U.K. to the U.S. and Canada vented on social media, posting that they waited in lines for hours before stores sold out and cut the promotion short.
Numerous posts detailed the crying that followed.
One person tweeted that staff in Belfast had been assaulted in front of children, calling it “Build a bear carnage.”
In other posts, people said they were offered vouchers to make amends for the shortage, but some reported even vouchers were in short supply.
Comments