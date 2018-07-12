Watch this turtle turn on the jets to escape the long arm of the law

This turtle fought the law in Texas — and the turtle won.
None other than Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody himself went out on the wayward turtle call Tuesday.
Chody spotted the hard-shelled suspect near the intersection of Great Oaks Drive and Hairy Man Road in Round Rock, just north of Austin, authorities say.
But the turtle must have had warrants out, because when Chody reached down to get the critter out of the busy intersection, it faked out the sheriff, made a change of direction and high-tailed it for greener pastures along the side of the road.
“I’m trying to help you,” Chody can be heard saying in the video of the incident released by his department Thursday.
The whereabouts, and the identity, of the turtle that successfully scuttled away from law enforcement remain unknown.
